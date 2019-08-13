Lee Rocker, a founding member of The Stray Cats, will open the Aiken Performing Arts 2019-20 season with performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts.
Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students. For tickets, visit www.AikenArts.com. Tickets also are available at the AECOM Center for the Performing arts box office at 126 Newberry St. S.W.
This season's theme is “Be There!”
Rocker “made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group The Stray Cats,” according to a news release from APA.
In the early 1980s, the group with its Rockabilly sound sold more than 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records and were music video pioneers of MTV with hits including "Stray Cat Strut," "Sexy & Seventeen" and "Rock This Town."
In 2012, Rocker appeared on Broadway in the musical "Million Dollar Quartet," and in 2014, he was inducted into the Bass Player Hall of Fame. Rocker also has received numerous honors for his contributions to music and the arts, including being inducted to the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
Other concerts on this season's program are "American Idol" contestant Melinda Doolittle and tribute bands performing the hits of Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Billy Joel, Frankie Valli and Frank Sinatra.
“At the moment, the fastest selling show is 'Rumours,' the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, with fewer than 50 tickets remaining for each night,” said Jody Duggan, the director and chairman of the Artist Selection Committee for the Board of Directors of APA. “Once again, APA's faithful subscribers have provided a solid base of ticket sales, which will ensure APA's fourth sold-out season in a row.”
“Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band” will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15.
“Rumours” is “the country’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, capturing the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career by blending perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation and a visually engaging stage show,” according to the news release.
This season's other concerts are as follows:
• “The Piano Man featuring Jim Witter,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31, 2020.
The program will be a musical journey through the '70s featuring classics by Billy Joel and Elton John with award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter.
• “Melinda Doolittle - The Great American Soul Book,” 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 6, 2020.
Melinda Doolittle became “a household name during season six of 'American Idol' in 2007, coming in third place but first with judge Simon Cowell," according to the release. She has sung with the Boston Pops, Charlotte Symphony and United States Air Force Orchestra and was a featured performer at the 2015 Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular.
• “The Modern Gentlemen,” 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 24, 2020.
Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham “wowed” audiences as the four voices behind the rock 'n' roll icon, Frankie Valli, according to the release. In that time, they developed their own identity, and in the studio, they finely tuned their "signature sound" to iconic Frank Sinatra hits, blending the classic sounds of yesterday with today's modern style. In concert, they bring "charm, high energy, spot-on vocals and harmonic perfection to popular hits of pop, rock, jazz and doo wop," according to the release.
“APA is delighted to present our 2019-20 season for the enjoyment of the Aiken community,” Duggan said. “There is something for everyone – from Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats, the internationally acclaimed bass player, to Melinda Doolittle performing the great American soul book, to The Modern Gentlemen singing the familiar songs associated with the Jersey Boys,” Duggan said. “Jim Witter will be coming from Canada to present his 'Piano Men' show, the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. APA takes great pride in being Aiken's fun concert series. A good time is guaranteed.”