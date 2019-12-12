It won’t be long before the iconic holiday season is upon us. Christmas and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah are right around the corner. Despite their secularized similarities, these holidays are not the same. Hanukkah actually originated 164 years prior to Christmas. Notwithstanding their differences, both Christmas and Hanukkah are religious holidays that demonstrate God’s love to their respective followers. Without the religious connection to the holiday, something vital is lost and the resulting superficiality doesn’t have the durability and depth to last for generations to come.
Aiken’s Jewish Congregation Adath Yeshurun, which will celebrate 100 years in the spring of 2021, is holding a special Hanukkah celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Members of the public are invited to come to the celebration, regardless of religious affiliation,to learn about and enjoy this special holiday.
The program features Rabbi Aaron A. Rozovsky from the Institute for Southern Jewish Life, who will explain the origins, meaning and traditions of the holiday as well as answer questions. Following the presentation will be a Hanukkah Food Fest with latkes (traditional potato pancakes) topped with sour cream and applesauce, salad and fried dessert.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $7 each. For more information or to make reservations, call 571-243-7937. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for ticket payment and pickup.
The synagogue is at 154 Greenville St. N.W.