When Jimmy Moore took on the task of writing this year's Aiken Women's Heart Board benefit show, he knew the procedure ... well ... by heart, having learned from the master.
For 41 years, his Dad, Jim Moore, wrote and directed the annual musical review, which has raised more than $2 million for the American Heart Association to combat cardiovascular disease.
“He'd come home sometime before Thanksgiving and go up in his room on Friday and come out on Sunday with the Heart Show,” Jimmy Moore said.
Moore followed in his father's footsteps.
“I did kind of the same thing,” he said. "It took me a weekend. I sat down and started writing, and it just started coming. It was fun.”
For the last four or five years, Moore and his sister, Julie Moore Whitesell, tweaked their Dad's script and made additions. This year, his Dad did the tweaking, Moore added and laughed
Moore's first production is “Knights of the Heart Table” and features a medieval theme.
The script, as it is every year, is a collaborative effort, Moore said.
Heart Show regulars, including Whitesell and his Dad, Jack Benjamin, Sallye Rich, Agnes Hobson, Ken Fallaw and Chet Longley, met in late May or early June to “just throw out ideas,” Moore said.
“Last year or the year before, I said let's do a medieval one because we like shows that have characters that you can easily recognize just by looking at them so you don't have to really describe who the characters are to the audience,” he said. “It didn't make the cut last year, but it did this year.”
Once the group picks the theme, they create a a plot line, Moore said.
Set in the 1500s, “Knights of the Heart Table” tells the story of Queen Eleanor, who decides to relinquish her crown. Her eldest son and rightful heir left to fight in the Crusades and never returned home, but she has twin sons still living: Albert, the good twin, and Ivan, the bad twin.
“And the fun ensues, as they say,” said Benjamin, who is co-directing the show with Jim Moore for the first time this year.
Familiar songs from a variety of genres are a trademark of the Heart Show, and, in addition to picking a theme, the group “listens to a lot of music when choosing them,” Benjamin said.
“We try to pick songs that will follow into the plot line somehow,” he said.
“That's not necessarily important,” Jimmy said, interjecting.
“No, but we do try,” said Benjamin, who has worked on the show 33 years.
Songs also should fit the voices of the actors and not be repeats, as much as possible, Benjamin said.
“Four or five years ago, Dad sent me the song list. It was probably 15-16 pages long then, and we add 20 plus songs a year,” Moore said.
This year's songs include a choral arrangement of “The Sounds of Silence,” recorded by Simon & Garfunkel; the solemn ballad “Show Me the Way,” by Styx; and the Bluegrass standard “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” made famous by the Carter Family.
As in years past, everyone in the cast except for one person has performed in the Heart Board show before.
“This is a family,” said Benjamin, who is a retired theater professor and former director of the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken. “Some are my former students. I've watched Jimmy and Julie grow up, and even when you add the new people in, they connect very quickly.”
As a first-time author, Moore said he had never been so nervous as when the actors read through his script for the first time.
“There were some who were doing exactly as I saw it in my head as I was writing it, and there were some who were doing not even close to what I was thinking – and both were perfect,” he said.
Want to go?
What: Aiken Women's Heart Board's “Knights of the Heart Table”
When: Feb. 26 to March 1
Where: USC Aiken's Etherredge Center
Cost: $25, with all proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association
Tickets: Visit aikenwomensheartboard.com.