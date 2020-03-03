On Thursday, Aiken’s streets will be filled with music – not to mention a horse-drawn caisson, two jazz bands, the City of Aiken trolley and a crowd in festive Mardi Gras costumes.
The second-annual New Orleans-style Funeral Parade will mark the start of the exciting festival week for Joye in Aiken at 5:30 p.m. at the Newberry Street fountain, according to a news release from the festival.
“It’s just a fun way to kick off the week,” Joye in Aiken President Sandra Field said. “Joye in Aiken belongs to the entire community, so we hope everyone will come downtown and celebrate with us.”
The Joye in Aiken Festival and Outreach Program dates back to 2009, when The Juilliard School in New York City began sending its students, faculty and alumni to Aiken for performances and outreach. Since then the outreach component has continued to grow, with 26 such events for area students this year.
Field said the schedule of events open to the public also continues to expand.
“Now we have an All-Stars jazz performance on the opening Friday at Second Baptist, and the Joye of Jazz all day on that first Saturday at The Willcox,” she said. “Then we continue with performances throughout the entire next week, including classical recitals by organist Paul Jacobs, the St. Lawrence String Quartet, and chamber ensemble Decoda; a program of song by Juilliard-trained artists Peter and Kara Dugan; a Swing Dance Party with a jazz septet; and a Festival Finale featuring three different multi-genre ensembles. In a Festival first, we’re also presenting “A Fiddler’s Tale.” by Wynton Marsalis, a fun piece with narration by Broadway’s “Lion King” star Joel Russell Brown, who grew up in Augusta.”
In addition to the performances by those phenomenal artists, there will be a number of new community events. An exhibit of Brent Cline’s Joye in Aiken photos is ongoing until March 20 at the Aiken Center for the Arts. The popular Community Fish Fry at Second Baptist will return to benefit the church’s preparatory school and a special Happy Hour Walking Food Tour by Aiken Bites and Sites will visit local restaurants. Free swing dance lessons will be offered to Swing Dance ticket holders.
“We’re so fortunate to have access to these truly amazing artists,” Field said of the 40 performers who are participating in the 2020 Festival and Outreach Program. “Just in recent weeks, two of our artists have won major awards from Lincoln Center; three have been named co-hosts of a national radio broadcast; one has won a Grammy; and another just landed the role of Maria in “West Side Story” on Broadway. We’re thrilled to be able to offer these extremely high-quality artistic experiences to our community, and even more thrilled to be able to offer them to our students.”
The schedule for this year's Joye in Aiken festival is as follows:
• Artistry in Action: Organist Paul Jacobs Demonstrates, noon March 6, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.; 1 p.m. light lunch in the Parish Hall.
• In the Spirit of Jazz: A Community Fish Fry, 5 p.m. March 6, Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave. N.W.
• Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert, 8 p.m. March 6, Second Baptist Church, 425 Hampton Ave. N.W.
• The Joye of Jazz, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 7, The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave.
• Paul Jacobs, organist, 7:30 p.m. March 8, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.
• St. Lawrence String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. March 10, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. S.W.
• Decoda After Hours at The Willcox, 9 p.m.-10 p.m. March 10, The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave.
• Swing dance lessons, 7 p.m. March 11; Swing Dance Party featuring the Mariel Bildsten Septet, 8 p.m., Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W.
• Sanctuary Concert Series featuring Kara Dugan, mezzo soprano, and Peter Dugan, pianist, noon March 12, First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave.
• Decoda: “A Fiddler's Tale,” by Wynton Marsalis, featuring Russell Joel Brown, 8 p.m. March 12, St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W.
• Festival Finale, featuring Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber; Peter and Kara Dugan; and Sam Reider and the Human Hands, 8 p.m. March 13, USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway.
For more information and tickets, visit www.joyeinaiken.com.