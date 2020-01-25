The Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce is giving the community a chance to join in on an exciting trip to the “Bel Paese,” or beautiful country, of Italy from Oct. 5 through Oct. 12.
An information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the specifics of the trip, including price and the tour schedule.
The meeting itself is on a "first-come, first-served" basis, and interested parties will need to notify the Chamber in advance if they plan to attend the meeting. The early notification will give the Chamber the ability to locate a large enough room for all interested parties.
Participants of the trip will travel to the Amalfi Coast of Italy for eight days and six nights. The current "early bird" price of the trip is $3,349, which will cover hotel, meals, day trips and airfare from the Augusta Regional Airport; the early bird price will expire after March 23. This price will increase by $100 per person, or to $3,449, after this date.
Such trips like this will give people the chance to "broaden their view point of the world."
"Trips like this serve as a way for folks to see the world and have a fun getaway," said David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.
Jameson added that the "ideal" size of the tour group should be about 25 to 30 people, and interested parties should act fast to reserve a spot.
If interested in attending the trip, email the Chamber at chamber@aikenchamber.net or call 803-641-1111 to reserve a seat at the meeting.