The 68th season of the Aiken Community Theatre will feature a fresh mix of musicals, comedies and dramas.
ATC’s 2019-2020 season will open in September and will offer some shows that are new to the Aiken-Augusta area, ACT Artistic Director JC Crider said in a news release from the theater.
“One of the reasons we're most excited about Aiken Community Theatre's upcoming season is because we opened up the submission process to our community," Crider said. "We simply asked, 'What would YOU like to see at ACT?' and the response was incredible. With over 100 shows submitted, many of them multiple times, our choices were plentiful. Taking into consideration the submissions and suggestions, we believe we have put together a season with something for everyone.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame – A New Musical” will open the season.
The musical is based on the Disney animated film made from the Victor Hugo novel about the lonely, disfigured bell ringer, Quasimodo, who must rescue the beautiful Esmeralda. The classic story proves that not all heroes have to be stunningly handsome.
Directed by Kyle Seconi, “Hunchback” will be presented Sept. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.
October will bring ACT audiences the John Steinbeck classic “Of Mice and Men.” The production is based on Steinbeck’s novel as he adapted it for the stage.
The play tells the story of two displaced, itinerant ranch workers, Lennie and George, who travel throughout California in search of jobs during the Great Depression. Once they find work, they must cope with living with other people, which is a problem for Lennie because he likes to pet things: rabbits, puppies, mice and women. Sometimes he breaks things, and George then must protect Lennie from the consequences, if he can.
Directed by Bob Franklin, “Of Mice and Men” will be presented Oct. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.
The fall production of the ACT Youth Wing will be the American ghost tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
The play is a faithful adaptation of Washington Irving's spooky classic. The story revolves around the bumbling, awkward school teacher, Ichabod; the coquettish Katrina; and Ichabod’s brutish rival, Brom Bones. This show will be a perfect way to get into the Halloween Spirit.
Directed by Chrissey Miller, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be presented in the Bechtel Experimental Theater Oct. 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 2 and 10 at 2 p.m.
ACT will welcome the holiday season with Jean Shepherd’s classic “A Christmas Story."
All of the elements of the beloved movie are present in this stage production, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace, the school bully, the wet tongue/cold lamppost experiment and, of course, every “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid” response to the lead character’s requests for a BB gun for Christmas.
Directed by Janette Godwin, “A Christmas Story” will be presented Dec. 5, 6, 7,1 2, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 pm.
The new year will begin with the bedroom farce “Move Over Mrs. Markham.”
The comedy deals with the complications that arise when different sets of hopeful lovers all converge on the bedroom of the Markhams' supposedly empty flat. When schedules and locations start to conflict, chaos ensues, and who knows who will end up with whom. The show contains some adult themes.
Directed by Jim Schroeder, “Move Over Mrs. Markham'” will be presented Jan, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m.
“Seussical the Musical, Jr.” will be the ACT Youth Wing’s mainstage production set for February.
All of Dr. Seuss’ favorite characters will make an appearance in this story based on “Horton Hears a Who.” Many other characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzzy and Lazy Mazzie, will make appearances and transport the audience to the Jungle of Nool, The Circus McGurkus, and to the invisible world of the Who’s. The popular musical is one of the most performed shows in America.
Directed by JC Crider, “Seussical the Musical, Jr.” will be presented Feb. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m.
ACT will welcomed spring and Master’s week with the comedy “Death by Golf.”
When an escaped convict, an anxious bride, a scheming new husband and a suspicious attorney all converge on Grandpa’s house, it doesn’t take long for him to realize he must reschedule his golf game.
Directed by Thurmond Whatley, “Death by Golf” will be presented April 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and April 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.
The classic, ever-popular musical “Annie the Musical” will wrap up ACT’s 2019-2020 mainstage season.
Based on the Harold Grey comic strip, “Annie the Musical” won seven Tony awards during its long Broadway run. Audience members can experience life through Annie’s eyes as she searches for her long-lost parents and finds adventure, excitement and a chance at a better life.
Directed by Bradley Watts, “Annie” will be presented May 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and May 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.
ACT’s summer season will open July 17, 2020, with the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner “Sweat.” This drama is about how working-class friends deal with layoffs and the battles each must fight to stay financially afloat in hard times.
Directed by Nancy Hansen, “Sweat” will be presented July 17-25 on the ACT mainstage.
The summer season will close with “Some Place Called Mayor’s Income Tennessee.”
The play was written by Jonathan Cook, an Augusta-based actor, playwright and director who has appeared in several productions at ACT.
The play is a collection of short stories about bizarre happenings that take place in a strange town named Mayor’s Income Tennessee. This hilarious show will be the first time one of Cook's shows will have been performed at ACT.
Directed by Dustin Turner, the play will be presented Aug. 14-22 in the Bechtel Experimental Theatre.
Evening shows will be at 7:30 and matinees at 2 p.m. for the summer season
Subscriptions for ACT’s new season are available at a discounted price until July 1. They are available online at aikencommunitytheatre.org under the Tickets menu item or by phone by contacting the ACT box office at 803-648-3720.