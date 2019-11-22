Holiday Gift Making Workshop
A Holiday Gift Making Workshop with Maggie Rasmussen will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Learn to make French candles, mini sugar scrubs, botanical pulp wrapped soaps, chocolate dipped treats, bath salts, sachets and more. Tips and tricks on how to wrap a bottle of wine and handmade baked goods will also be taught. The cost is $75. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Bloodies and Bagels
Bloodies and Bagels will be held at 9 a.m Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Enjoy bagels, cream cheese, coffee and Bloody Marys before the Blessing of the Hounds. There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted.
Blessing of the Hounds
The Blessing of the Hounds will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods. It accessible via the South Boundary entrance. Those wishing to attend should allow 30 minutes to walk from Laurens Street. no motorized vehicles or dogs are permitted in the woods during this event. Admission is free.
Small Business Saturday
The member businesses of the Aiken Downtown Development Association will be participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
Aiken Christmas Parade
The Jaycees Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in downtown Aiken. The parade will be held rain or shine.
Women of Woodside Holiday Home Tour
The Women of Woodside Holiday Home Tour will be held Monday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $25 and will be available for purchase on Monday, Nov. 4. Tickets are available at Nandina, 3 Monkeys, Plum Pudding, Menagerie, Southside Gallery, Aiken Design Center, The Reserve Club, Woodside Plantation Country Club, Woodside Development and Woodside Realty.
A Creative Impressions Christmas
A Creative Impressions Christmas performed by the R. Roy Goodwin II Concert will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Crosland Park Holiday Social
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative will hold a Holiday Social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy holiday goodies. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Wine Walk
The Aiken Downtown Development Association invites residents to sip, stroll and shop during the Wine Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The Downtown Aiken Wine Walk will transform retail shops into wine-tasting destinations. All wine samples will be available to order after the event through Palmetto Package and/or Plum Pudding in downtown Aiken. For a list of participation businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees will be held Dec. 6-15 at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. A tree lighting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite tree through Friday, Dec. 20. The winner will be announced during the Santa at the Depot event on Saturday, Dec. 21. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.
Aiken Tree Lighting
Aiken's annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 6 in downtown Aiken.
Christmas Craft Show
The 49th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The juried craft show will have approximately 150 vendors. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
N.A. Christmas Tour of Homes
The 32nd annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Friday will be a candlelight tour. A brunch and fashion show will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. The tour will feature six homes. Brunch tickets are $10 and must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 29. Tour tickets are $20 and can be purchased until Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for both the tour and brunch can be purchased at Jim Bush Flowers and Gifts, CommuniGraphics, Parks Pharmacy and the Arts and Heritage Center in North Augusta; Consign Design in Augusta; and Plum Pudding in Aiken. Tickets also are available online at natourofhomes.org.
Renaissance Yuletide Feast
The Aiken Choral Society will hold its seventh annual Renaissance Yuletide Feast at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the ballroom of The Reserve Club, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Tickets are $65 until Sunday, Nov. 24, and $70 if purchased Nov. 5 through Dec. 2. The event will feature madrigals and carols from the Renaissance era, actors from the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, Carl Purdy the wandering minstrel, a magician and David Brown on keyboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenchoralsociety.org or stop by the Aiken Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
Wreath Making Workshop
A Fresh Wreath Making Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Maggie Rasmussen will lead the workshop. Attendees will be able to use a variety of botanicals to create a bespoke wreath. The cost is $75. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Holiday Ornament Workshop
A Metal Holiday Ornament workshop led by Katie Kameen will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Attendees will be able to stamp their own holiday ornaments. The cost is $45. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Nutcracker Tea
The Nutcracker Tea will be held at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at Pitter Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 1.
Polar Express Pajama Party
A Polar Express pajama party will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and should bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn and hot coco will be served. Advance reservations are required. The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call 803-644-1907.
North Augusta Christmas Parade
The North Augusta Lions Club 2019 Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The theme is "All I Want For Christmas Is…" For more information, call 803-624-2487.
Story Time with Ms. Claus
The City of Aiken will host Story Time with Mrs. Claus on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Youth age 8 and younger can attend and enjoy holiday stories shared by Mrs. Claus and her special elf helpers. Each family in attendance will receives a free book to keep to encourage a lifelong love of reading. Light refreshments will be served. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Night of 1,000 Lights
The Aiken Downtown Development Association will host Night of 1,000 Lights from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in downtown Aiken. Luminaries will line the sidewalks in downtown Aiken as local businesses stay open late for holiday shoppers. For more information, visitaikensc.com.
Auggie's Holiday Weekend
Auggie's Holiday Weekend at SRP Park in North Augusta will include Auggie's Holiday Movie Night, BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market. The two-day event begins with Holiday Movie Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and concludes with Auggie's BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. On both nights, make sure to bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive and receive a special gift at the gate.
Breakfast with Santa
The City of Aiken will host Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Santa is making a special stop in Aiken for a pancake breakfast with milk and juice. He is excited to listen to children's holiday wishes. After breakfast, children can make a holiday craft to take home. The event is for ages 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. The cost is $3 per child. Registration is open through Dec. 11; to register, call 803-642-7631 or 803-642-7634.
Christmas in Hopelands
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 26. This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Over 100,000 twinkling lights in the peaceful setting of Hopelands Gardens are a must-see during the holiday season. All guests should use the shuttle service to Hopelands available each night. There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service. Shuttles run continuously to and from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Handicap parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles. Live entertainment is provided various nights on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
Holiday Cookie Stroll
Holiday Cookie Stroll by the ADDA from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Have a holly, jolly time exploring downtown Aiken’s shops as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. The Holiday Cookie Stroll transforms downtown Aiken into a sweet journey for all ages. For a list of all participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
'The Nutcracker'
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
Santa at the Depot
Santa at the Depot will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Admission is free. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.