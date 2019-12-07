Story Time with Ms. Claus
The City of Aiken will host Story Time with Mrs. Claus on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Youth age 8 and younger can attend and enjoy holiday stories shared by Mrs. Claus and her special elf helpers. Each family in attendance will receives a free book to keep to encourage a lifelong love of reading. Light refreshments will be served. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Night of 1,000 Lights
The Aiken Downtown Development Association will host Night of 1,000 Lights from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in downtown Aiken. Luminaries will line the sidewalks in downtown Aiken as local businesses stay open late for holiday shoppers. For more information, visitaikensc.com.
Auggie's Holiday Weekend
Auggie's Holiday Weekend at SRP Park in North Augusta will include Auggie's Holiday Movie Night, BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market. The two-day event begins with Holiday Movie Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and concludes with Auggie's BUZZar and Holiday Vendor Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. On both nights, make sure to bring an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive and receive a special gift at the gate.
Breakfast with Santa
The City of Aiken will host Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Santa is making a special stop in Aiken for a pancake breakfast with milk and juice. He is excited to listen to children's holiday wishes. After breakfast, children can make a holiday craft to take home. The event is for ages 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. The cost is $3 per child. Registration is open through Dec. 11; to register, call 803-642-7631 or 803-642-7634.
Christmas in Hopelands
The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-23 and Dec. 26. This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Over 100,000 twinkling lights in the peaceful setting of Hopelands Gardens are a must-see during the holiday season. All guests should use the shuttle service to Hopelands available each night. There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service. Shuttles run continuously to and from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Handicap parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles. Live entertainment is provided various nights on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held at 8 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
Holiday Cookie Stroll
Holiday Cookie Stroll by the ADDA from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Have a holly, jolly time exploring downtown Aiken’s shops as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. The Holiday Cookie Stroll transforms downtown Aiken into a sweet journey for all ages. For a list of all participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
'The Nutcracker'
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. For more information, visit aikenballet.org.
Santa at the Depot
Santa at the Depot will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Admission is free. For more information, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov.