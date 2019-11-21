Editor's note: This is a roundup of Christmas tree lightings and parades planned around Aiken County. Have a holiday event to share with the Aiken Standard? Email event details to editorial@aikenstandard.com.
Tree Lightings
Town of Jackson Christmas Tree Lighting - Monday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Jackson Town Hall, located at 106 Main St. There will be music, cookies and pictures with Santa Claus.
Edgefield Christmas Tree Lighting – Friday, Nov. 29,at 6 p.m. on the square in Edgefield.
North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting – Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.
New Ellenton Tree Lighting – Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at New Ellenton Town Hall, located at 200 Main Street in New Ellenton.
Wagener's Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 6, festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the Wagener Pavilion on Railroad Avenue E. For more information, visit wagenersc.com or call 803-564-3412.
GVW Annual Christmas Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at Hickman Hall, located at 125 Marshall St. in Graniteville. There will be music, food drinks, and photo ops with Santa Claus. For more information, visit Hickman Hall's Facebook page.
City of Aiken's 31st Annual Downtown Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. There will be music, crafts and more. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, East Aiken School of Arts Choir and Aiken Kinderchoir will be in attendance. For more information, contact the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-293-7851.
Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa – Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village at Woodside. There will also be a shopping market of local vendors.
Parades
Aiken Jaycees Christmas Parade – Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. in downtown Aiken on Park Avenue and Laurens Street. This year's parade theme is "Ushering in the roaring '20s." Proceeds from the parade go toward Jaycee Camp Hope. This event will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit aikenjaycees.com.
Wagener's Hometown Holiday Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. on Main Street S. in Wagener, beginning at Busbee Middle School and ending at Wagener-Salley High School.
GVW Christmas Parade – The GVW Fire Department will host this event Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. in downtown Graniteville. The parade will begin in the Leavelle McCampbell Middle School parking lot and proceed down Highway 191 to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville. For more information, call 803-439-6140.
New Ellenton Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 7, at noon. The parade will begin on Main Street in New Ellenton in front of Bi-Lo and end at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Jackson Christmas Parade – Hosted by the Town of Jackson on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The parade route will begin behind Jackson Middle School and proceed down Highway 125. For more information, call the Jackson Municipal Complex at 803-471-2228.
North Augusta Lions Club 2019 Christmas Parade – Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. on Georgia Avenue from Martintown Road to Buena Vista Avenue. The theme is "All I Want For Christmas Is…" For more information, call 803-624-2487.
Town of Windsor Christmas Parade – Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 4 p.m. near First Baptist Church on Cedar Road. For more information, call 803-270-7003.
Edgefield Christmas Parade – Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in downtown Edgefield. For more information, call Edgefield Town Hall at 803-637-4014.
Midland Valley Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, located at 29 Lions Trail in Warrenville. The parade will proceed down Augusta Highway to Security Federal Bank. For more information, call the Town of Burnettown at 803-593-2676.
Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade – Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken. The parade begins at Trinity Lutheran Retirement Home, continues south along Laurens Street, winds throughout downtown Aiken and stops in front of the historic Willcox Hotel.