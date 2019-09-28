Hogwarts in Aiken with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, featuring favorite selections from the Harry Potter movies, will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 in the USC Aiken Etherredge Center.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will transport all Muggles into the magical world of Harry Potter with a musical adventure arranged from a several of the films, according to a news release from the orchestra.
In addition to music composed by John Williams for the Harry Potter films, Aiken Symphony Music Director Dr. Donald Portnoy has included pieces from “Danse Macabre Op. 40,” “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” “Scary Night at the Symphony” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
“We are so excited about the opportunity to present this family-friendly concert,” said Thomas Herlong, the president of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. “We know that the wide appeal of Harry Potter transcends all ages, and we are looking forward to welcoming all Muggles to this concert.”
All attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. “The wand chooses you,” and the Aiken Symphony Orchestra is interested in seeing all chosen Muggles, according to the release.
Tickets are $10 for concertgoers under the age of 12 and $20 for concertgoers 12 and older. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com.