The Heart spin-off band Heart by Heart will be playing nearby in January.
Heart by Heart member Steve Fossen discusses the heart of his band's music prior to Heart by Heart's Jan. 11 concert at the Newberry Opera House.
After teaming up with fellow band member and drummer Michael DeRosier, they started their own spin-off band, Heart by Heart, in November. The band will inch through South Carolina as part of the tour.
Heart's music and style stayed with original member and bassist player Steve Fossen 40 years after he left the band.
While he was a part of Heart's original lineup, Fossen helped write and record all Heart releases from "Dreamboat Annie" (1975) to "Private Audition" (1982).
Heart's musical style helped shaped the musical tone of the era, and still reminisces with people today, Fossen said.
"For some reason, classic radio is still playing Heart after all these years, and people still love them," Fossen said. "It's keeping Heart in the hearts and minds of people."
Fossen said his band strives to keep the spirit of Heart, and the music of the '70s and '80s, alive by keeping their musical style in cue with the sounds of the late '70s.
"We take pride in reproducing the songs as close as we possibly can to the original recordings and intent [of Heart]," Fossen said. "Sometimes bands can drift away and reinterpret the songs they had, but Heart By Heart doesn't do that."
Heart by Heart tries to do this by using "organic sounds" and actual instruments.
"[We] don't use a log of electrical devices," Fossen said. "Our members use their own vocals and through that we play together very well."
Heart by Heart, also features multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont, guitarist Chad Quist, and vocalist and wife of Fossen, Somar Macek.
Fossen also adds that fans should be encouraged to bring any Heart memorabilia for the meet and greet after the show. Band members will be glad to autograph them and share memories of the band.
While Heart by Heart will not be coming to Aiken, they will be going through Columbia and the Newberry Opera House on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.newberryoperahouse.com.