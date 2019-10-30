Fast becoming one of the most popular holidays in this country, Halloween means masses of little superheroes, cartoon and television characters will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick-or-treat fun.
The American Red Cross of Georgia has 10 tips parents and guardians can follow to help make Halloween 2019 both fun and safe.
1. Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen.
• Use face makeup instead of masks which make seeing difficult.
• Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.
• Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.
• Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
2. Use flame-resistant costumes.
3. Make sure adults know where the kids are going.
• A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
4. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
5. Walk, don’t run.
6. Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.
7. Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street.
• If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.
• Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.
• Don’t cut across yards or use alleys.
• Don’t cross between parked cars.
• Drivers – use extra caution. The youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.
8. A grown-up should check the goodies before eating.
• Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards.
• Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:
9. Light the area well so young visitors can see.
10. Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
