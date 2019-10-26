Calling all ghouls, goblins and ghosts! Halloween is right around the corner, and all sorts of spookiness is happening around Aiken County to celebrate.
This roundup includes Halloween events happening around Aiken County in chronological order.
If your Halloween event is not listed, please email information to krackley@aikenstandard.com to be included.
Deadwood Manner
Begins 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 31, at 27 Deerwood Drive, Aiken
Jonathan Barton's haunted house reopens to the public for its 14th year. Admission is free, but donations of unopened canned goods for the Golden Harvest Food Bank are accepted. Candy will be handed out to children. There is also a small walk-through graveyard for those who do not wish to enter the haunted house.
Wagener-Salley High School Trunk or Treat
5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Wagener-Salley High School, located at 272 Main St. S., Wagener
Trunk or treating will take place in the school's gym parking lot. This event is for ages 13 and younger.
Gatewood Halloween
Thursday, Oct. 31, at Gatewood subdivision
Gatewood subdivision is a popular trick-or-treating site in Aiken. Police block off entrances, and parking is available at Citizens Park.
Trick or Treat with the Aiken County Visitor's Center
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, located at 133 Laurens St. N.W.
A Halloween event with candy, photos ops and crafts. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.
Midland Valley Trunk or Treat
6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene, located at 3526 Jefferson Davis Highway
A community trunk or treat even hosted by Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene. Trunk or treating will take place on Mission Field; gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Halloween Candy Giveaway from Sheriff Hunt
3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, located at 420 Hampton Ave. N.E.
Employees at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office will be in costume distributing candy to children in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office. This event is for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or call 803-642-1761.
Trick or Treat at Aiken cultural center
4:30 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Center for African American History, Art and Culture, located at 120 York St. N.E.
Children in costume can trick-or-treat at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. Donations of candy for this event will be accepted Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Adults are encouraged to take part in a voter registration and education opportunity at this event, organized by the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP. For more information, visit www.caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.
Trick or Treat at Rose Hill
5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Rose Hill in Aiken, located at 221 Greenville St. N.W.
On Halloween, children can trick or treat and take part in photo ops at Rose Hill in Aiken and The Stables Restaurant. For more information, call 803-648-1181 or visit the event's Facebook page.