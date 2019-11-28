For their daddy-and-daughter date Wednesday, Dean Cavero and Harper Cavero, 6, attended the grand opening of HolidIce at Citizens Park in Aiken.
Sometimes holding hands and sometimes by themselves, they skated enthusiastically around the synthetic ice rink.
“It’s awesome,” Dean said. “This whole idea is really great. The synthetic ice is interesting. It doesn’t react like real ice. It’s quite different from, normal ice. I actually think this is lot harder than regular ice skating."
Dean and Harper were planning to head to the Green Boundary Club for dinner after visiting HolidIce.
Greg and Betty Ryberg also were at the rink for its grand opening.
They were watching the skaters, and said they have plans to try out the synthetic ice eventually.
“Greg was a skater all through school,” Betty said. “He told me they used to go out and pick up girls by going to the skating rink in Wisconsin.
“For our first wedding anniversary, he gave me a pair of figure skates,” she continued. “I ran right out and bought pom-poms for them. Oh, how I wish I had those skates now.”
Betty, whose husband is a former South Carolina state senator, believes HolidIce will be popular.
“I like it because it gives families something to do in Aiken,” she said. “I heard somebody today say, ‘I am so thankful because we have seven kids coming over for Thanksgiving and they’re going to come here.’”
Lost Dog, an acoustic band, also performed during HolidIce’s grand opening, and Santa Claus was there to listen to children’s Christmas wishes and pose for photos with them.
There was a booth offering face painting and airbrush tattoos. Another booth was filled with Mary Kay cosmetics.
Mike Fanning of AllStar Tents and Events and Norman Dunagan of Dumpster Depot teamed up to bring HolidIce to Aiken.
It will be open daily through Jan. 5, with one exception.
HolidIce will be closed Christmas Day.
For more information, visit holidice.com.
There are fees for skating, but there is no admission charge for non-skaters.