Aiken residents can have a front-row seat to gospel performances in Aiken this November.
Hailed as the largest, free outdoor gospel festival in the Aiken-Augusta area, the 11th Annual Shout 94.7 FM Radio "Shoutfest" will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E. in Aiken.
Shoutfest, which requires no cost for admission, will feature national and local gospel recording artists, food, merchandise and service vendors, a Kidszone with inflatables, obstacle courses, a construction workshop with Home Depot and more.
"This is a family event for anyone looking for good fellowship, good food and good fun," said WAAW General Manager Donna Moore Wesby in a news release. "Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, money for vendors and a positive attitude to help make this event the best ever."
Musical performers will include "BET Sunday Best" winner Melvin Crispell III, Jekalyn Carr, Prophet Brian Carn, Phil Thompson, Joshua Rogers, Christina Bell, Darius Paulk, James Patterson, John Lakin, Damon Little, Jermaine Dolly, The Wardlaw Brothers, Sean Scales, Chris Parker, Mykal Moore, Master KJ, Pastor Billy Smith, The Swanee Quintet, Beulah Grove Baptist Church Choir, Calandra Gantt and DJ Wisedude.
For more information, call 803-649-6405 or visit www.shout947.com.