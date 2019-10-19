Just in time for Halloween, Main Street Players are bringing the ghosts of Edgefield’s past to life in the stage production “Resurrection.”
The idea for the show began with thoughts of ghost tours in historic cities such as Charleston and Savannah.
“I thought it would be interesting to take that idea up a notch,” said Kelly Harris, the writer and director. “Instead of having a tour guide who talks about all these colorful folks from bygone eras, what if the people themselves got the opportunity to come back from the grave and tell their stories in their own words?”
“Resurrection” will be staged at the Discovery Center in Edgefield for two weekends beginning Oct. 26.
Edgefield County once earned the nickname “Bloody Edgefield” because of the violence, “so I didn’t lack subject material for finding some tales of murder and mayhem in time for Halloween,” Harris said.
“Many of the individuals depicted in the play met rather unsavory endings. Others are people whom it was rumored met with foul play, and a couple I chose just because I found their stories really fascinating.”
There are some detailed descriptions of murders and stage blood will be used in some scenes, but Harris promises that the play is not scary or gory.
“Though it has a rather macabre tone, it also contains a good deal of humor,” she said. “An interesting combination, but I think it works well and the humor offsets some of the dark subject matter. The set looks like an old cemetery and the lighting we have designed will hopefully give the play a very ethereal feel.”
“Resurrection,” written and directed by Harris, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. General admission tickets, which cost $20, can be purchased by calling 803-637-2233.