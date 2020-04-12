The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch held their annual meeting on Sunday, March 8, at the Rye Patch. The committee was joined by friends, trustees, members of the public and city officials.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh thanked the Friends for working to preserve one of Aiken’s largest attractions and pieces of history.
Each year, Hopelands Gardens hosts “Christmas in Hopelands” that draws more than 50,000 visitors during the holiday season. Every December, Hopelands and the Rye Patch are decorated with thousands of Christmas lights. Volunteers serve hot chocolate and apple cider and sell s’mores kits guests can warm over fire pits to enjoy during their visit.
At the meeting, retiring President Rich Waugh reviewed highlights of work made possible in Hopelands Gardens through donations to the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch. The Friends were able to assist the city with crucial renovations to the Clifford Gerde Carriage Museum, updates to the historic horses exhibit, exterior upgrades to the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and interior upgrades at Rye Patch.
The Friends of Rye Patch and Hopelands Gardens elected a new executive board – President Charlotte Wiedenman, Vice President Anna Dangerfield, Corresponding Secretary Newkirk Barnes and Treasurer Darrell Rains.
Wiedenman announced that Hopelands Gardens is a newly designated American Camellia Trail Garden by the American Camellia Society. Hopelands Gardens is now one of 55 public gardens nationally to be awarded this distinction.
Wiedenman also shared the news that Hopelands Gardens, as part of the Aiken Citywide Arboretum, is a newly accredited Level I Arboretum. This global designation, through ArbNet, recognizes standards of excellence in sites with publicly accessible tree collections.
Wiedenman noted that the next four years are important to the history of Hopelands in that the city acquired the garden 50 years ago. Over the course of four years, the city worked with South Carolina Hall of Fame landscape architect Robert Marvin to design an extraordinary public garden. The Friends will be working with the city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Aiken’s beloved green space.
In 2021, The Friends of Hopelands will commemorate their 50th anniversary as well. The Friends of Hopelands was formed to provide assistance, support and guidance for the care and stewardship of Hopelands Gardens. Anyone may become a Friend by making a donation to the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch.
For more information visit hopelandsgardens.com.