The Fermata Club in Aiken will hold its fourth annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday.
Interested participants and spectators alike may gather around the pool side at 4 p.m. for registration and hot cocoa, and then the plunge will take place at 5 p.m.
The "plunge" is a dive into the big pool, while more weary participants may take part in the "walk," or a 30-second dip in the cub pool.
After bracing the icy waters, everyone is invited to Fermata Hall for chili and music, more cocoa and more.
The registration for the plunge and the walk is $25. There is no fee for spectators.
The Fermata Club is located at 841 Whiskey Road.
For more information call 803-617-9058.