Muggy weather and even a few drops of rain did little to slow down the first day of the fall edition of Story Time in the Gardens.
Dozens of children attended the event with their parents and guardians as they spread out through the Rye Patch at Hopelands Gardens to listen to three fun-filled stories.
For regular guests like Heidi Abele, an Aiken local who has brought her young grandchildren to the event for four years, the event continues to bring her family joy even during an unusual time.
"It's good ... we're here every Tuesday unless we're out of town," she said.
The spring edition of Story Time in the Gardens was cut short earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the reopening procedure, guests are asked to wear a mask and socially distance in the Rye Patch. Children under the age of 5 were exempt.
Patrice Johnson, a regular storyteller for the event, was exceedingly happy to be able to return.
"I was so excited (to be asked back) and that they were having it," she said. "(Masks) are fine right now. It's what we need, and it's for the safety of the kids."
Tuesday's books dealt with the importance and joy of going to a library and included the titles "The Berenstain Bears: We Love the Library," "I Took My Frog to the Library" and "Beatrice Doesn't Want To."
Each child received a copy of "The Berenstain Bears: We Love the Library," a gift from the event's sponsors.
Story Time in the Gardens takes place every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens until the end of October.