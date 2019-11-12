Everyone’s invited on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” in "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic."
"Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" visits Columbia on March 10 -11 for two performances at Colonial Life Arena.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 12.
In partnership with the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage.
With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.
"Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" start at $18. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, sesamestreetlive.com or at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina with a concert at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.
Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.
Jackson is again teaming up with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Experiences at many of his 2019 shows; fans can choose from four experiences with a variety of perks including a backstage tour, the opportunity to watch the show from a barstool by the soundboard, access to a pre-show party featuring live music, a signed item, and more.
Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous – enduring hits such as his debut single “Here in The Real World," signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country,” party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time” and more.
Harlem Globetrotters
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their new show, “Pushing the Limits,” to Colonial Life Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with a star-stuffed roster including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and female stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George.
Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a kind experience putting a new spin on family time. You won’t want to miss these memories worth repeating!
Tickets are available at harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Jeff Dunham
Comedian Jeff Dunham will make his return to Colonial Life Arena on March 4 on the “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” international tour.
For the past 12 years, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, and www.jeffdunham.com.
Monster Jam
The most action-packed motorsports experience for families will return to Columbia for another high-octane weekend featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at Colonial Life Arena on April 3-4.
Monster Jam will take place Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at Saturday, April 4, at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia, SC 29208.
The Monster Jam Pit Party will take place Saturday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.
Tickets start at $18. Pit Party Passes available for $15 each.
Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Darci Lynne Farmer
Singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, Season 12 winner of "America’s Got Talent," is bringing her "Fresh Out of the Box Tour" to Bell Auditorium on Sunday, April 26.
Tickets are available at AECTix.com, 877-428-4849, and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.
Winning NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" at just 12 years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years.
Darci is accompanied by her musical friends, including a divaesque rabbit named Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse named Oscar, and a sarcastic old woman named Edna. Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn’t know she had, and helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness.
Bert Kreischer
Bert Kreischer is bringing his brand new 2020 tour, "The Berty Boy World Tour," to Bell Auditorium on Saturday, May 16.
Tickets are available at AECTix.com, 877-428-4849, and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.
American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and host, Bert Kreischer, is known for performing to sellout audiences across the country. His standup specials Secret Time and The Machine are currently streaming globally on Netflix.