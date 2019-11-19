Several musical artists and acts are bringing productions to the Augusta and Columbia areas in 2020, and ticket sales begin soon.
Jojo Siwa
Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa has added a performance in Columbia to her 2020 concert tour: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.
Siwa added 50 new dates across North America to the tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa will perform at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on May 20.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 22, at noon. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, JoJoDreamTour.com or in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m., Nickelodeon premieres JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs.
KISS
Rock 'n' roll legends KISS announced the last legs of their final tour, the End of the Road Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates including Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 11.
KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.
KISS meet and greet experiences will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 22, at noon at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Elton John
Elton John, the No. 1 top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be returning to Columbia at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22.
These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.
Baby Shark Live!
Pinkfong and Round Room Live announced that "Baby Shark Live!," the brand new, fully immersive concert experience, will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 70 cities this spring, including a stop in Augusta at Bell Auditorium on May 13.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. and are available at AECtix.com, 877-428-4849, and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.
Group rates available for groups 10-plus people by calling 706-262-4573 or emailing melanie.mizzelle@spectraxp.com.
Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information, and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages.
Post Malone
Grammy Award-nominated musical artist Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour, launching the second leg in 2020 with a stop at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to livenation.com.