Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa has added a performance in Columbia to her 2020 concert tour: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.
Siwa added 50 new dates across North America to the tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa will perform at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on May 20.
A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at noon, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at noon. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include a selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more.
General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at noon. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, JoJoDreamTour.com or in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer.
On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m., Nickelodeon premieres JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs.
Siwa is a social media influencer and The New York Times bestselling author. Siwa connects with her fans through many channels: via social media she has over 10.4 million subscribers with over 2.6 billion views on YouTube, she has over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, over 439,000 Twitter followers, over 17.3 million followers on TikTok (formerly Musical.ly), and over 596,000 followers on Facebook; through her SIWANATORZ club, which stands against negativity and bullying; through her global reach of consumer products including her signature bows, accessories, apparel, arts and crafts, cosmetics, home goods and party supplies; and with her popular singles, “Boomerang,” which has been viewed over 782 million times and RIAA certified platinum, “Kid in a Candy Store,” which is RIAA certified gold, “Hold The Drama,” and “D.R.E.A.M.”
Siwa recently won her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star.”
KISS
Rock'n'roll legends KISS announced the last legs of their final tour, the End of the Road Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates including Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 11.
KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.
KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, Nov., 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 22, at noon at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
Elton John
Elton John, the No. 1 top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be returning to Columbia at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22.
These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.
Elton wraps 2019 with one of his most successful years to date. In addition to the incredible success of the tour, "Rocketman" has drawn commercial success and rave reviews, as has Elton’s memoir, "Me," which hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour. The audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.