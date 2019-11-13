Elton John, the No. 1 top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates – including Columbia – to his sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be returning to Columbia at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.
American Express card members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 p.m.
These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020.
Elton wraps 2019 with one of his most successful years to date. In addition to the incredible success of the tour, "Rocketman" has drawn commercial success and rave reviews, as has Elton’s memoir, "Me," which hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour.
Taking the audience on a magical journey through his career, the show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.” The audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.
Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997”, which sold over 33 million copies.
In June 2019 President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS.