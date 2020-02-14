The Aiken County Visitors Center celebrated Valentine's Day with something for everyone. The center hosted Cupids & Cookies, a free event to the public. There were crafts for the kids, treats to eat and shopping. The Aiken County Visitors Center is located at 133 Laurens St. N.W.
Cupids & Cookies provides special treats to Aiken County visitors
