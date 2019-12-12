It will look a lot like Christmas at the Aiken County Farmers Market this weekend.
Residents will be able to experience holiday shopping at its best Saturday at the Aiken County Farmers Market during Christmas Crafts at the Market. Crafts will be at the market Dec. 21, as well.
In addition to seasonal produce, baked goods, milk, eggs, meats and honey, shoppers will find unique and locally crafted gifts. Vendors will be offering art, wood creations, soaps, candles and jewelry, among a large variety of gift possibilities.
Approximately 40 vendors will be participating in the market. Wreaths by Elliott Johnson, Holiday Bows by Sam Stevens, Iron Gate Candles, KD Soapworks, wood artist Guy Mueller, Busy Beads, Gracelets, artwork by Mimi Caroe Inman and Mark Walton will be among the vendors.
A children’s coloring contest will also be held on both days. Prizes will be given each Saturday in several different categories. Artwork and crayons will be provided. The winner does not have to be present to win.
The market is located near downtown Aiken at 115 Williamsburg St. It is nine blocks east of the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
The Christmas crafts events are free and open to the public.