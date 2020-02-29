Zach Williams will bring his “Rescue Story” tour 2020 to Millbrook Baptist Church on April 2.
The contemporary Christian artist will perform at 7 p.m. in the church at 223 S. Aiken Blvd. The special guests will be We the Kingdom and Cain.
For ticket information, visit millbrook.cc/event/zach-williams-in-concert/.
Zach Williams’ powerful and poignant journey spans how a boy with a storybook childhood filled with wonderfully nurturing parents, a strong and supportive grounding in the church and a warm and loving local community was seduced away by the illusion of rock stardom and the drug and alcohol excesses that can so often accompany that lifestyle, according to a news release from CMA Media Promotions.
These days, the Jonesboro, Arkansas-raised and currently Nashville, Tennessee-based artist is a renewed man. He’s a husband, a father, and has also become one of contemporary Christian music's leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of Southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly awarded him his first Grammy award with his debut album, 2017’s “Chain Breaker.”
“My songs are a ‘thank you’ to what Christ has done in my life," Williams said. "My story is how Christ set me free when I reached out and surrendered everything.”
With two additional Grammy nods among numerous other accolades, he now returns to share his boldly vulnerable and hope-filled sophomore album, aptly titled “Rescue Story.”
His songs enlighten and uplift, revealing powerful transformative moments and stirring affirmations to stay on God’s path.
Yet, his descent into a drug and alcohol-fueled haze had nothing to do with his upbringing. He grew up attending church regularly with his folks; his father was a worship leader, and his mother sang on praise teams.
Post-college, Williams embraced being a musician, and soon, he became the front man for an on-the-rise rock band, touring tirelessly and embodying the rock star pose.
“I realize now, I built up this persona that just wasn’t me. I was full of myself, and I was a jerk to a lot of people,” he said.
By his late 20s, he had burned through a marriage and was close to burning through his second one. While remarried with two stepchildren and a loving wife, he started to see his demons rise and, with the encouragement of his wife, began to face them.
A dim light came on when one of his bandmates began attending a church in Jonesboro, and Williams and his family decided to follow suit. They were immediately embraced by the church community, and there they found a spiritual home. Slowly his rockstar veneer began to chip away as he delved deeper into renewing his faith in Christ.
It was during his band’s tour through Spain that he experienced a true spiritual awakening. The bus driver was skipping through radio stations when “Redeemed,” by Big Daddy Weave, was playing on one of the channels. That chance finding became a life-changing moment for Williams, and he realized maybe he wasn’t too far-gone to be saved.
Williams knew he was a broken man. His life had to change or he’d lose everything.
He called his wife and told her he was done; he was quitting the band and was coming home. She was hesitant to believe him – here he was a mess one night and purposeful the next morning – but he was true to his word.
“I can remember walking through the front door crying after I got back from that tour. I apologized to my wife and my kids," Williams said. "I asked God to be the Lord of my life, and things started to change,” he said. “I remember getting on my knees praying, saying ‘I don’t care if I don’t do music again. I will find a job, go to church and be a good dad.’”
For the first six months in this new life, he didn’t play music, yet slowly, music started playing through him. While on the job, he started hearing lyrics and melodies, and organically, his heart began to open to a new music.
“One thing after another, God showed up,” he said, recalling the miracles of his second chance in music.
“I have a lot to say about what I walked through to get to where I am,” Williams said, which he also shares in his epiphanic journey throughout “Rescue Story.”
Reflecting on his new album, and the blessings Christ has given him, he said: “When I gave my life to the Lord, I realized he never left me, even in the dark times. For this new album, the title fits because every song in it has a rescue story. When you’re at your end of the rope, that’s when your rescue story begins. In my case, Jesus has been my rescue story.”
For more information about Williams, visit ZachWilliamsMusic.com.