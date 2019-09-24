A combined concert featuring four Aiken choral groups is set for Saturday, Sept. 28.
SING OUT STRONG! will begin at 7 p.m. at Aiken's First Baptist Church at 120 Chesterfield St. N.E.
The free program will feature the Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and South Boundary Singers. Diane Haslam directs all of the groups.
The performance will include a diverse mix of choral music from Beatles tunes to jazz and pop to classical numbers, according to a news release from Haslam.
The program will highlight the four groups individually, as well as the combined choirs – more than 80 voices – in several joint pieces.
“A choral event not to be missed,” Haslam said in the release.
For more information, contact Diane Haslam at aikensingers@gmail.com.