Cirque du Soleil is gliding into South Carolina with its "coolest" arena show yet – "Crystal."
This one-of-a-kind spectacle blends circus arts and the world of ice skating for the first time in Cirque du Soleil’s history. "Crystal" will perform at Colonial Life Arena from July 15 through 19 for a limited run of six performances.
Journey into a whimsical frozen playground where figure skating, freestyle skating and extreme skating are combined with inventive acrobatics and aerial feats in this unique production.
The international cast of "Crystal" features 43 artists, and over 50 crew and staff members from more than 20 different countries.
Tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal, or in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Save on tickets with an extraordinary Black Friday promotion. Enjoy 40% off on select seats for all shows now until Dec. 2.
Performance schedule
Wednesday July 15, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday July 16, 7:30 p.m.
Friday July 17, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday July 18, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday July 19, 1:30 p.m.