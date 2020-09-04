The Calvary Chapel Church of Aiken has a mission to bring faith and inspiration to the Aiken community by putting on a free Park and Dive Outdoor movie night Friday night.
The movie night will be a first of several that will take place every first Friday each month, and will feature "inspirational" and at times faith-directed movies that create religious tone while entertaining its audience.
The event acts as a way to bring entertainment to the Aiken community and keep faith in focus during the upsetting time that is the coronavirus, said Mike Sadzinski, assistant pastor for Calvary Chapel.
"People are hurting right now ... but we believe God will provide if we are doing his will and loving people," Sadzinski said.
The event also serves as a way to raise awareness and funds for the Stand at the Crossroads ministry, a Christian-based residential community that houses and helps women heal from abuse.
"We're really doing this to bless [the ministry,]" Sadzinski said.
Sadzinski added the organization the church helps raise donations for may change with each event.
The movie night will be drive-in theater style with a giant inflatable screen showing the movie. The film is set to start at 7:45 p.m., and free snacks will be provided.
Friday's movie will be "Call of the Wild (2020)" starring Harrison Ford.
In future screenings, the Calvary Chapel Church is looking into the possibility of doing double features, as well as showing documentaries.
The Calvary Chapel Church is located on 390 Croft Mill Road.