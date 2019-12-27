Visitors new and returning to Christmas in Hopelands enjoyed the last night of festivities Thursday.

The 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands concluded Thursday night at Hopelands Gardens. The walk-through exhibit features more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays.

Despite three rainout days this year, the annual holiday tradition in Aiken managed to welcome a total 17,782 visitors, slightly down from last year's 19,228 visitors, said Recreation Program Coordinator Amber Coffey.

"We lost two of our biggest nights due to rainouts," Coffey said. "If we could have gotten one more night in, we could have been right there."

A total of 4,589 visitors walked the Gardens on the final night, and the vast majority of them were circled around Citizens Park for more than an hour waiting for one of the nine on-going shuttles to take them to their destination.

Each shuttle was able to hold up to 28 passengers, and the trip from Citizens Park to Hopelands Garden was just under 10 minutes.

Visitors who had handicap access were allowed to park on at Hopelands.

First-time visitor Jennifer Moass, who had her friend, her friend's son, and young daughter with her, were anxious about the wait.

"I'm glad we ate before we came out here," she joked after waiting in line for over 45 minutes.

Moass's children and several others played tagged as they waited for the line to shift, all under the watchful eyes of hundreds of adults. Moass said she was thankful they still had energy despite being up past their bedtime.

"He's usually in bed by seven," she said, pointing to her friend's son. "Five-thirty a.m. is going to come early in the morning."

Just before Moass and her family boarded one of the shuttles that ran non-stop until 10 p.m., a visitor returning to their car assured the family that the "wait's worth it."

Anthony West and his wife were originally going to attend Dec. 17, but had to reschedule due to the night being canceled.

West and his wife are originally from Alabama, but moved to Warrenville after they retired earlier this year. Their son-in-law suggested they visit Hopelands.

West said he thought the jockey horse light on the Citizens Park field was "really impressive."

"That should be out (at Hopelands)," he said.

Augusta resident Danielle Maubley said she and her children, Derrik, 5, and Atteria, 7, come back to Christmas in Hopelands every year.

"It's something free for us to do after an expensive Christmas," she said. "It's different from going to a movie."

Maubley said she has come to Hopelands for at least two years and is used to the wait.

"We have Christmas leftovers before we come here," she said. "The kids are still on vacation, and we can stay out a little later than we usually would."

Maubley said she will definitely return next year.