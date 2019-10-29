March is going to be a busy month for Christian music at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.
On March 14, Christian band MercyMe will perform at the arena as part of their 20/20 Tour, featuring Jeremy Camp and David Leonard. Tickets are currently on sale for MercyMe's performance at AECtix.com and the SRP Box Office at the arena.
Last year, MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, earned their sixth Grammy nomination, and won their seventh American Music Award.
Later in March, Winter Jam 2020 – the largest annual Christian tour in the country – will kick off at James Brown Arena with several notable bands in the performance lineup.
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Crowder will be headlining the Augusta performance.
Winter Jam 2020 will take place in 42 cities across the country. There is no ticket required to enter – instead, donations of $15 at the door are requested.
Christian music’s premier multi-artist annual outing, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, steps into a new decade with a fan-favorite headliner, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Crowder.
With such recent hits as “Red Letters” and “All My Hope,” the genre-spanning artist – who has sold more than 3 million units and appears regularly on the Grand Ole Opry – leads a star-studded 2020 lineup featuring some of the biggest names in Christian music.
“We can’t wait to get out on Winter Jam 2020,” said Crowder in a news release. “There is nothing like it, and 2020 is going to be just insane. Too much goodness in one place.”
This year, Winter Jam is introducing a limited number of Jam Nation Ultimate Access passes for 2020. This exclusive pass includes a backstage meet and greet with Crowder, premium reserved Jam Zone seating, and free Jam Nation entry to any other 2020 Winter Jam date.
Winter Jam 2020 will be taking place March 26.
For more info about upcoming events at the James Brown Arena, visit augustaentertainmentcomplex.com or call 877-428-4849.