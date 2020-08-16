The weekend soundtrack in Aiken got a boost by way of a four-piece band from Charleston, with Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers serving as the headliners Saturday evening at the Aiken Music Fest's August presentation.
The band, with drummer Wes Powers, bassist Matt Thompson and lead guitar/vocalist Chris Fulmer joining Wenzel, went into gear as the sun dipped below the horizon and the evening remained rain-free at Highfields Event Center, on Gaston Road.
"They were really great," said Amy Moore, who helped run the bar and is on the festival's board of directors. "They're not a tribute band, but they did a lot of Led Zeppelin covers, and they were just spot on. They're probably one of the best bands we've had out there."
Wenzel and his crew are described in the festival's website as "an edgy, vocally driven ensemble that embodies the true definition of storytelling."
Also helping set the evening to music, by guitar, was Robert Purcell Epps, the opening act. Epps and his daughter, Tracy Epps Jones, who sat in on percussion, are based in Grovetown, Georgia.
Moore, also representing Aiken County Crafters, helped orchestrate visits by a variety of local crafters with backgrounds in such areas as pens, candles, soap, canvas, resin and jewelry.
Next in this year's schedule is a Sept. 12 show by a Charleston-based four-piece band, Josh Roberts and The Hinges. The music festival's website includes some notes on the band, noting, "Embedded in their style of rock and roll are blues, country punk and soul influence that link elegant harmonies with the raunchy guitar work of Josh Roberts. Their powerful sound is uncompromising concert goers speechless … and sometimes exhausted, yet always wanting more."
The season finale, set for Oct. 17, is to include Cris Jacobs, whose catalog includes a creation described on the festival's website as "spanning rock, folk, soul and funk and drawing from inspiration that runs the gamut from the henhouse to the White House," and "the work of a devoted father and an empathetic member of the human race."
John Howard, Brad Williams and Katy Lipscomb are Moore's cohorts on the festival's board of directors, as is Rick Cram, who provides the venue in the midst of his acreage dedicated to equestrian sports. Admission to festival events is $10, and this year's events have been adjusted to honor guidelines relating to COVID-19.