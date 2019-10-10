The University of South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in Athens at noon Saturday, which means it's time for Border Bash.
Border Bash, the annual rivalry celebration between South Carolina football fans and Georgia football fans, will be held at SRP Park in North Augusta this year.
The event, which raises money for charities in the area, will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday.
In addition to live music as well as the University of South Carolina and University of Georgia cheerleaders and mascots, Border Bash will once again feature cold beverages, UGA and South Carolina branded merchandise and games for kids and adults to celebrate the friendly rivalry.
General admission tickets are $15 the day of the event. Military and students will receive $10 admission at the gate with proper ID. All children 12 and under receive free general admission with a ticketed adult. VIP tickets, which include food, drinks & access to the VIP section, will be available for $75 each for those 21 and up. VIP tickets for those under 21 will be $25, and children under 3 will receive free VIP admission with a VIP ticketed adult.
Tickets are available at the SRP Park Box Office or online at BorderBash.net and GreenJacketsbaseball.com.
Parking for Border Bash is $5 and can be purchased online at GreenJacketsbaseball.com or at the SRP Park Box Office.