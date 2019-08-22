The public is invited to celebrate a local Aikenite's art exhibit.
A free exhibition of paintings by Leslie Alexander is currently on display in the Etherredge Center Gallery at the USC Aiken Department of Visual and Performing Arts.
The opening reception for Leslie Alexander's "Pathways and Portals" exhibit is set for Sunday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The reception will take place at the Etherredge Center Gallery; it is free and open to the public.
This event will also feature "Behind, Beyond, Between," a movement exploration of Alexander's exhibit by Annex Dance from Charleston.
A gallery talk will happen Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. The artist will share insights on the inspiration for her works.
The "Leslie Alexander: Pathways and Portals" exhibition will run until Sept. 27. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motivated by a spiritual journey and the healing power of art, Alexander believes that creating art informs, broadens and deepens her perceptions, according to a news release.
Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including an exhibition in Orvieto, Italy. Alexander currently works out of Studio 143 in downtown Aiken.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Rollins College, and a Master of Arts in teaching from USC in Columbia, Alexander taught in public and private schools for 25 years.