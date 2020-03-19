TODAY
The regular communication for Aiken Masonic Lodge No. 156 scheduled for today has been canceled. A spaghetti dinner scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, with a date to be announced.
The March board meeting for the Aiken Chamber of Commerce set for today is canceled.
The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board has postponed the public hearing previously scheduled for today regarding the Savannah River Site. The hearing will be rescheduled sometime in the next three to six months.
The Amp The Alley kick-off concert scheduled for today has been canceled.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Area Myelinators MS self help group meeting scheduled Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
The Mountain Dulcimers performance and Depot Jam events at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Saturday, March 21, have been canceled.
The Augusta Choral Society’s concert, “Be Among that Number” scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held in 2020. The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on Sunday afternoon amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Just Us performance scheduled for Saturday at the DAV building has been canceled. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
MONDAY
The regularly scheduled meeting for the South Carolina Bluebird Society on Monday, March 23, has been canceled.
The March 23 and 30 meetings of The Rotary Club of Aiken have been canceled.
The SRS Citizens Advisory Board meetings scheduled for March 23 and 24 are postponed. In response to those concerns, and out of an abundance of caution, the DOE Office of Environmental Management is postponing all Site-Specific Advisory Board meetings through the end of April.
TUESDAY
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group meetings on Tuesday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 28, have been canceled.
THURSDAY
The Board of Directors of the Greater Aiken Estates Neighborhood Association has decided to cancel the Spring General Meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Standard’s Spring Home and Garden show originally scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Friday-Saturday, May 29-30.
• Pacers and Polo has been cancelled. The third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown was to have been March 28. If anyone would like a refund or if they would like to donate prepaid tickets to student scholarships as planned, they should contact Mary Driscoll at 803-641-3448 for VIP tickets and sponsorships, and Tim Hall at 803-641-3331 for railside spaces and general tickets.
APRIL
The Aiken Newcomers’ Club luncheon scheduled for April 14 has been canceled.
The April meeting of the Aiken Chapter of Military Officers Association of America has been canceled.
The Aiken Master Gardener’s Plant Sale scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled.
The First Tee of Aiken’s spring session has been postponed to April 14 and will run through June 6.
CHURCHES
The remaining Lenten Lunches at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church have been canceled.
St. Paul Lutheran Church has suspended all church related on-site worship services, meetings and events. Community group meetings are also suspended. The suspension went into effect Wednesday, March 18, and is expected to last eight weeks. Worship services will be live streamed online at stpaullc.net.
Aiken’s First Baptist Church has canceled all church activities until Easter.
St. John’s United Methodist Church will not hold Sunday services.
There will be no sacramental or other liturgical celebrations anywhere in the Diocese of Charleston through the end of April 1.
Second Providence Baptist Church in North Augusta, has canceled all activities for the next two weeks.
TrueNorth Church n North Augusta, will transition its normal Sunday services to an online-only format.
First Presbyterian Church of Aiken offers its worship services via live streaming.
Clear Water Branch Baptist Church has suspended all services until April 4.
Second Baptist Church of Aiken will be closed for all church activities beginning Wednesday, March 18. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org or letloveabound.org. Sunday messages will be available online.
The Black History program scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy has been canceled.