A Broadway star with credits in “Waitress” and “Wicked” will perform Tuesday as part of the Etherredge Center's 2019-2020 Cultural Series.
Shoshana Bean will make one of only three performances on the East Coast at 7:30 p.m. in USC Aiken's Etherredge Center. She also will perform in Asheville and New York before returning to California for the rest of her tour, according to a news release from the Etherredge Center.
For tickets, call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305 or visit www.usca.edu/etherredge-center.
Tickets including the show and a pre-show dinner at Rose Hill's The Stables restaurant also are available. Dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m.
"With a voice filled with smoky power, Ms. Bean has wowed audiences the world over," said Paul Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center. "We're so privileged to have such a high caliber performer such as Shoshana Bean come to Aiken and perform at the Etherredge Center. Our goal is to find exciting talent and make it accessible to our community. That's what we have found with this bona fide, big voiced, Broadway star."
Bean played Jenna in “Waitress” on Broadway and Elphaba in the first national tour of “Wicked.”
Bean earned an IRNE Award for her portrayal of Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl" and a Jeff Award nomination for her performance of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of “Beaches.” She also has a number of musical credits, including performances with Michael Jackson and Ariana Grande.
"She is also well-know from her YouTube performances with Postmodern Jukebox," said Michael St. John, the box office manager for the Etherredge Center.
Bean will appear in Aiken ahead of her holiday concert at Harlem's Apollo Theater. There, she and Cynthia Erivo will give audiences an encore of their sold-out concert, “Night Divine.”
"We are thrilled to have such an amazing Broadway performer on our stage. Shoshana Bean is one of the brightest lights on Broadway and in modern jazz music, and I know our audiences are going to be blown away by her," Crook said.
Turner Keyboards will present the second installment in this season's Cultural Series. Bean's performance will commemorate the dedication of USCA's new Steinway pianos, provided by donors. Donors, who helped make USCA an All Steinway School, will be recognized during the performance.
