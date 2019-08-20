Few things are more beautiful and inspiring than the sound of young boys singing together. It is truly a wonderful and transformative experience for both performers and listeners.
Wouldn’t you love to have your son or grandson or nephew experience the joy, pride and satisfaction of participating in this exciting group?
Now in its eighth year, Bound to Sing is the premier boys choir performing in and around the CSRA.
Comprised of boys with unchanged voices selected from public, private and home schools in Aiken County, it is under the professional leadership of Artistic Director Brandon Ball.
They rehearse after school in the fall and spring on Tuesdays in the Music Rehearsal Room of Aiken’s First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N.
Auditions will be held at the church on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.
For more information or questions, contact Ball at BBall1@augusta.edu or Tom Calhoun at 803-522-2908.