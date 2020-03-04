The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women's huge annual fundraiser begins Friday.
The 2020 edition of the Books-N-Things Fair is scheduled to continue through Sunday. It will be held at the former site of the Bargain Blowouts Furniture store at 240 University Parkway.
That is the same location where the 2019 Books-N-Things Sale took place.
“We are thrilled to be back there,” said Aiken Branch President Martha Ebel. “It’s so big, and it’s such a good building for us.”
Aiken Regional Medical Centers owns the structure and is allowing the Aiken branch to use it again.
The 2019 Books-N-Things Fair set a record there, generating more than $60,000 in proceeds.
The hours for this year’s event will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of books will be available for purchase along with knickknacks, CDs, DVDs, sheet music and holiday decorations.
The event is popular with bargain hunters. Most hardcover books cost $2 each, and most paperbacks are priced at 50 cents apiece.
The majority of the money raised is used by the Aiken branch to fund scholarships and grants that promote literacy and education locally.
In addition, the Aiken Branch gives some of the proceeds to the AAUW to support programs at the national level.
Fran Bush and Amy Conkelton are the chairpersons for the event.
For more information, call Bush at 803-226-1999, visit aauwaikenbranch.org or email aikenaauw@gmail.com.