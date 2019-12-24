The Aiken Standard asked to see residents' best Scared of Santa photos from this holiday season.
The second edition of the Scared of Santa photo contest was sponsored by Connie's Framing, and 76 photo entries were received.
After 2,700 votes were cast, the winning photo was submitted by Briana McKenzie of Jaselyn Moseley.
McKenzie received a $100 gift certificate for custom framing from Scared of Santa contest sponsor Connie's Framing in downtown Aiken.
View the full contest gallery at aikenstandard.com.