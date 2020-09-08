Auditions for Aiken's first ever virtual talent show are now open until Sept. 15.
Individuals can perform from the comfort of their own home, driveway or even their back yard and show the area their special talent.
Submissions can be anything from singing to juggling, playing an instrument or even telling jokes.
Videos can be submitted until Sept. 15 and will be shared with the Aiken Standard's online readers beginning Sept. 16.
The winner will be announced in the Sunday edition of the Aiken Standard on Oct. 4.
Participants must be at least 18.
Video submissions can be made at the following link: aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/aiken-standards-virtual-talent-show/rounds/1/gallery