The City of Aiken Arts Commission is partnering with the Aiken Downtown Development Association to select visual artists to participate in painting a mural in downtown Aiken.
The city is seeking four visual artists with a connection to Aiken to enhance its rich arts culture by creating a mural to replace the current one displayed on the back City of Aiken Municipal Building.
This year will be the first year the City of Aiken Arts Commission will have a hand in the project, with the ADDA having created the current mural, a tribute to Masters Week, last year.
This year's theme will not be announced until after artists are chosen.
Along with the completed application, interested artists will need to include an "artist’s statement" – limited to 250 words – explaining their connection to Aiken and provide an overview of their concept/design for this project. They will need to send their resume with three references, including galleries or shows where their work was displayed, as well as past examples of their work as either photos or a link to a website.
Artists should also be familiar with Aiken’s history and be willing to create a work of art that will enhance the community.
After applications and examples of work are sent in, the community will then be invited to vote on their favorite concept/design. The final four finalists may begin to solicit votes at this time. The artist with the highest number of votes will then be selected as the winning muralist for 2020.
Teams of more than one artist may apply.
The selection panel will consist of members of the City of Aiken Arts Commission and the ADDA Design Committee.
Winning artists will also be awarded a stipend to cover project costs. All project arrangements will be outlined in a contract and given to the winning artist upon selection.
Artists must chose outside quality paint for the protection of the building and for protecting the mural against weather conditions.
Upon selection, artists will design, create and execute the installation of the mural from March 2 to April 3.
A list of desired materials should be included on the back of the application.
Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 14, by 5 p.m.
Voting for the finalists will begin Friday, Feb. 21, and will end Friday, Feb. 28.
The project will begin Monday, March 2, and end Wednesday, April 1, followed by an artists reception Friday, April 3.