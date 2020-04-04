Erika Rogers knew the moment she was selected to create Aiken's new downtown mural that she wanted to focus on the equestrian culture throughout Aiken County.
Using her lifelong knowledge of the city and her years of cultivated artistic talent, Rogers has created a piece of art sure to make any Aiken resident reminiscent.
"I think the city deserves a mural that celebrates the many ways that we celebrate our thoroughbreds, racing, polo and fox hunts," Rogers said.
Rogers grew up in Graniteville and spent a lot of time in Aiken with her grandfather, who on top of being a game warden in the county, was a huge influence and supporter of Rogers' art.
"When I was a kid, he used to take me around to all the shops in Aiken and showed my work off to his friends; he thought he was a socialite in the area," Rogers recalled. "He really supported my art, and made me feel good about what I was doing."
Rogers currently resides in North Augusta, and after spending nearing 17 years in real estate, found her way back to art where she specializes in portrait art, children's book illustrations and middle school and adult fiction cover art. She also commissions art work and sells pieces on her Etsy account.
The mural is Rogers' first time doing an art piece of its scale, but everything from the clothing of the horse riders to the location of the piece was closely planned.
To give the piece movement, Rogers depicted the horses running down South Boundary accompanied by several hounds, placing them slightly staggered to show depth.
The city wanted to use three separate panels for the mural project that would be mounted on the Aiken Municipal Building to form one large piece, while also using more weather-resistant paint, she said.
Rogers designed the mural to accommodate for the three panels so that, if it ever moved, it could be mounted as desired.
The mural was originally meant to be mounted during an artist's reception on April 3, but has since been put on hold due to city offices being closed to help ease the spread of the coronavirus.
Mary Rosbach, tourism supervisor for the City of Aiken, said the city would try to install the mural next week, though an exact date has not been set.
The experience, Rogers said, has opened her up to the idea of doing additional mural work in the future.
"I really want to get into mural work," Rogers said. "I'm really excited to get in there. I'm putting a lot of time and work into it to make it perfect."