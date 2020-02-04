February will be a month-long tribute to the female at Art & Soul – Aiken’s gathering spot for artists and art lovers.
“SHE! is the name of the exhibit,” said Stacy O’Sullivan, who co-owns Art & Soul with fellow artist Kim Rising, in a news release. “We have such a wealth of female and male art talent in the greater Aiken area. We thought it is time to give their focus on women the recognition that it deserves.”
Rising added that SHE! will stimulate all the scenes with the visual arts, music, performance art, spoken word, collaborative works, individual exhibits and event scent. The exhibit will run from through Feb. 29 at Art & Soul, which is at 208 The Alley in downtown Aiken.
O’Sullivan and Rising said Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 will feature a celebration reception scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music, dance, spoken word and performances are planned for the evening.
“Come visit the exhibit, but also come and enjoy the celebratory reception in honor of the powerful, inspiring, beautiful and enigmatic female,” O’Sullivan said.
“Helping artists create and keep their art sustainable has been the passion of our ownership of this unique organization,” Rising said. “We assist artists from here and afar with marketing and sales, but we do not charge a commission on sales. Art & Soul offers multiple exhibits, art classes and art supplies. We support the artist in as many ways as possible.”
Sixty local artists rent exhibit spaces at Art & Soul. All maintain their own floor space where they display a wide range of art from stained and leaded glass to sculptures to pottery to paintings to wood creations.
O’Sullivan and Rising created Art & Soul of Aiken LLC gallery in 2016 to have a place for local artists to display and sell their work. O’Sullivan is a stained and leaded glass artist, and Rising is a sculptor. Both artists are passionate about their work as well as creating a space for other artists, according to the release.
The Art & Soul gallery is structured as a co-operative where each member artist rents display space and keeps sale proceeds. Additionally, Art & Soul sells art supplies, offers art classes and sponsors special events. This unique gallery experience is a center for high, creative art in the Aiken area, according to the release.