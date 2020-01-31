Whether buffalo, lemon pepper or teriyaki, Aikenites are sure to get their fill of chicken wings this weekend.
The National Chicken Council projected last week that Americans will eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl. That’s enough chicken wings to circle the earth three times, the Council states.
Locally, restaurants cite chicken wings as some of their top sellers for the big game.
Ashley Mason, front-of-the-house manager at Mellow Mushroom in Aiken, said Super Bowl Sunday is historically the biggest wing night of the year at the restaurant.
“I think it’s just kind of one of those traditional football foods – you think about tailgating, you think about wing platters or buffalo chicken dip,” she said.
The atmosphere at Mellow Mushroom that night takes on a bit of a sports pub style, she said, since they have a variety of beer options. The restaurant remains family-friendly, though, thanks to the inside design.
“Football is great. Wings are great. But they’re even better together,” said National Chicken Council spokesman Tom Super in a news release. “Sure, you can have your chips, your guacamole, your pizza. But when it comes to Super Bowl menus, wings rule the roost. So grab a wet nap, dive in and help put a dent in that 1.4 billion.”
According to an informational graphic from Tribune News Service, $82 million was spent on chicken wings last year. Other stats include $62 million on avocados, $99 million on meat snacks, $1.2 billion on beer, and $89 million on popcorn.
Healthy snacks
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has offered some healthy alternatives for Super Bowl game day guests.
Super Bowl gatherings often prompt people to indulge in chicken wings, pizza, and alcoholic beverages. While tasty, many of these foods are high in fat, sugar, salt, and calories.
Here are some healthy tips and snack alternatives for game day:
• Focus on fruits and veggies. Intercept calories from fat and sugar and reduce your salt intake by filling your plate with fresh fruits and veggies. If hosting, provide healthy alternatives to your guests to provide balance on the plate.
• Monitor your portion sizes. Stay in-bounds with your calories for the day. Make a plate of snacks and walk away from the table. Avoid mindlessly eating more than you need.
• Remember beverages count, too. Drink water or provide a fruit-flavored water to your guests as an alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages like soda and sweet tea. If you are consuming alcoholic beverages, practice proper portion sizes.
• Drink water and eat slowly: Before you score that first plate, have a big glass of water. It makes you feel less hungry. Also, eat slowly! That will help you eat less over short periods of time.
The Super Bowl this year is on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on FOX. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.