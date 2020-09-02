Aiken residents and others throughout the Palmetto State have a chance at stardom through virtual auditions with the hit show "American Idol."
The popular ABC talent show is holding remote auditions with show producers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Thursday will be South Carolina’s turn to put its hopeful entertainers forward to dazzle the country.
Contestants must be between 15 and 28 years old to audition, and may also try out on any remaining “Idol Across America” audition date regardless of location.
Tryouts nationwide officially end on Sept. 9.
Potential contestants can get information on audition details and eligibility requirements, as well as submission forms, terms and conditions, online at www.americanidol.com/auditions.
Those who cannot make any of the live virtual audition dates can submit a full online audition on the same website.