Tickets are almost sold out for two concerts featuring "American Idol" contestant Melinda Doolittle.
Doolittle, who appeared on season six of “American Idol,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 5-6 as part of Aiken Performing Arts' 2019-20 season. The concert will be in the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts at 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Doolittle will sing selections from “The Great American Soul Book."
For tickets, visit AikenArts.com or call 803-648-1438.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Doolittle relocated to Nashville during the mid-'90s to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, while pursuing a singing career.
Already employed as a gifted background vocalist, she auditioned for “American Idol” in 2006 and earned a place on the show's 2007 season. Doolittle proved to be an especially strong singer during her 13-week run, but her reign was cut short one week before the show's finale.
Doolittle placed third on “American Idol” but first with judge Simon Cowell, according to an earlier news release from APA.
She later completed the “American Idol” summer tour alongside her former competitors, including runner-up Blake Lewis and champion Jordin Sparks, and dedicated significant time to philanthropic efforts, including a trip to Zambia alongside First Lady Laura Bush.
In 2009, Doolittle released her first album, “Coming Back to You,” featuring covers of vintage blues and early R&B standards.
After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Music from Belmont University, Doolittle became a highly sought after background vocalist, singing for “musical icons” including Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Aaron Neville and Jonny Lang, according to her website at melindadoolittle.com.
Doolittle has sung with the Boston Pops, Charlotte Symphony and United States Air Force Orchestra. She was a featured performer at the 2015 Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular.
She also has performed from the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame to The White House and from the Copa Room to Carnegie Hall.
Bridgestone is the concert's sponsor.
