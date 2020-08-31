While the coronavirus pandemic has managed to smite nearly every major event in Aiken this year, the 26th annual Celebrity Waiter Night still managed to go off without a hitch.
Restaurants and volunteers all over Aiken teamed up to support the Therapeutic Childcare Program at Children's Place, an organization dedicated to helping create safe communities for children and their families.
The event was originally scheduled for the Monday after Mother's Day, as per tradition, but was pushed back for safety reasons, said Peggy Ford, executive director of Children's Place.
Participating in the cause were notable "celebrity" figures in the Aiken Community who served as waiters.
This year's event looked much different as celebrity waiters donned masks with their signature T-shirts, a testament that Aiken is continuing to thrive as the pandemic continues.
"It's even more exciting that we are able to do this in the midst of a pandemic ... and the fact that we can do something that is fun for children and families is especially exciting," Ford said.
This year’s venues included many local favorites, such as Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley.
While the 10 participating restaurants earn profits from all indoor, outdoor and curbside takeout dining options, Children's Place takes in all tips from diners, which goes back into the Therapeutic Childcare Program.
Last year the event raked in $140,000 in funds for the program, Ford said. The organization expects a decrease in funds this year due to the pandemic.
This year, Children’s Place is also accepting donations and raffle ticket purchases online. All Celebrity Waiter Night tips and raffle ticket purchases are tax deductible.
As in years past, Floyd & Green Jewelers has donated a pair of diamond earrings, valued at $5,500, which will be raffled off to one winner.
First-timers and returners
Those who volunteer during Celebrity Waiter Night don't have to have real-life waitressing experience to get in on the fun.
However, for longtime Celebrity Waiter Night volunteers like Heidi Skilzovic, knowing the restaurant business doesn't hurt.
Skilzovic was the former owner of Whiskey Alley and has participated in the event for at least 20 years.
"(The new owners) knew that (Children's Place) was near and dear to my heart, so they said they would take part (in the event) if I agreed to serve," she said.
Though the pandemic has thrown a wrench in the usual flow of the event, the cause remains the same, Skilzovic said.
"This is definitely different ... but there are plenty of people who still want to support it," she said.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon was able to participate in the event due to the bimonthly City Council meeting not taking place – the first time he's been able to in four years.
"With COVID-19, there's so many fundraisers and nonprofits who weren't able to do (anything)," he said. "But the citizens of Aiken are stepping up and we're so happy to be able to have this event. It's a tradition and goes to a great cause."
Newer waiters included Aiken High School student Kaitny Stroman, who helped supply raffle tickets to customers while also spreading information about Children's Place.
Stroman learned of the event and organization through her mother and was willing to get involved due to her avid volunteerism.
"It sounds amazing that these kids go through (so much) and they have people out there that can help them," she said.
About the Therapeutic Childcare Program
The Therapeutic Childcare Program is one of only two programs of its kind in South Carolina and serves children aged 18 months to 5 years old. The program helps those who have endured adverse childhood experiences by offering early childhood mental health services and various health-related therapies.
Since 1994, Celebrity Waiter Night has been the largest annual fundraiser for the program.