The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and German composer Johannes Brahms at the second concert of its 2019-20 season Oct. 26.
The concert, featuring violinist Jennifer Frautschi, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. At 6:30 p.m., Dr. Donald Portnoy, the symphony's music director, will present his “Illumination Talk.”
Tickets are $40, $45 and $55. For single tickets, visit www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com or call the Aiken Symphony Orchestra office at 803-220-7251. Tickets also are sold the night of the performance in the Etherredge Center; tickets are not sold at the Etherredge Center before the date of the concert.
The program will feature Sibelius' “Symphony No. 2, Op. 43, D Major” and Brahms' “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77, D Major.” The program is stylized as “Magnitude & Power,” according to a press release from the Aiken Symphony.
The Brahms “Violin Concerto,” inspired by Brahms’ hero, Ludwig van Beethoven, reflects the magnitude typically found in Beethoven compositions.
Portnoy called Brahms' piece "one of the major violin concertos" and one of his favorites.
"It was written with a very famous violinist in mind, Joseph Joachim," he said. "The young lady coming in has a fabulous resume. She's played all over the world and is a a first-class musician. I've conducted the Sibelius symphony many, many times. I'm spending a lot of time with it again because I'm trying to find new things."
Frautschi, a distinguished soloist, two-time Grammy nominee and Avery Fisher career grant recipient, will join the orchestra for the Brahms “Violin Concerto.” She will play the 1722 “ex-Cadiz” Stradivarius violin.
Born in Pasadena, California, Frautschi began the violin at age 3. She studied at the Colburn School for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and later attended Harvard, the New England Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School.
Frautschi performs on a 1722 Antonio Stradivarius violin known as the “ex-Cadiz,” on generous loan to her from a private American foundation with support from Rare Violins in Consortium, according to the release. The instrument is named after the city of Cadiz, Spain, where it resided for 80 years. Perfectly crafted for sound and form in the late 17th and early 18th centuries, it is estimated that only 600 Stradivarius violins exist throughout the world today, according to the release.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra, formed in 2015, comprises professional musicians from throughout the region.