Pianist Andrew Tyson will join the Aiken Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 14 to perform a concerto for piano by Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg.
The three movements in Grieg's “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, A Minor” feature “a succession of lyrical, reflective and sometimes dramatic themes,” according to a news release from the symphony.
The orchestra also will perform Russian composer Peter I. Tchaikovsky's “Fifth Symphony, Op. 64, E Minor” in a program billed as “The Russian Genius.” Tchaikovsky’s symphony is described as “moody, emotionally charged and powerful,” in the news release.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken and will open the Aiken Symphony Orchestra's fifth season. The concert will be preceded by Dr. Donald Portnoy, the symphony's music director and conductor, presenting his “Illumination Talk” on the music to be performed.
Tickets are $40, $45 and $55, and single tickets are available on the symphony's website at www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com or by contacting the Aiken Symphony Orchestra office at 803-220-7251. Tickets also will be available at the Etherredge Center box office on the night of the performance but not before the date of the concert.
Tyson is a graduate of the Curtis School of Music and later the Juilliard School, where he received a master’s degree in music and won the Gina Bachauer Piano Competition and received the Arthur Rubinstein Prize in Piano.
Tyson has played with symphonic orchestras and in recital in major cities across the United States and Europe and holds numerous awards in piano competition, according to the release.
Tyson’s two recital discs were issued on the Alpha Classics label. His debut disc featured the complete Chopin "Preludes," and his second album, released in March 2017, included works by Scriabin and Ravel.
To view videos of some of Tyson's performances, visit www.andrewtysonpiano.com/media.
Recognized as Grieg's greatest work, the “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” has been described as “the most complete musical embodiment of Norwegian national romanticism,” according to the symphony's news release. The work was composed in the summer of 1868, while Grieg and his Danish wife were vacationing in Denmark.
Written in 1888, Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64” “evokes a kaleidoscope of emotions reflective of the circumstances and events that affected his life at that time - sometimes somber, brooding, and sometimes exulting and triumphant, but all the time reflecting a superlative genius – The Russian Genius,” according to the release.
The work is written in the traditional, four symphonic movements with the last reflecting a majestic melody pronounced by the full orchestra.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra, conceived by conductor Dr. Donald Portnoy and formed in 2015, comprises professional musicians from throughout the region.
For the first time this year, the orchestra will add a chamber music series to its repertoire, rounding out its classical, pops and Christmas programs. The orchestra's Aiken Symphony Guild also presents youth concerts in February each year.