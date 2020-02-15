In its last classical performance of the season, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra will feature one of the most dynamic and popular compositions of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, “Scheherazade, Op. 35.” Additionally, the orchestra, led by Maestro Donald Portnoy, will perform “Die Fledermaus Overture,” by Johann Strauss II, and “Cello Concerto Op. 129, A Minor,” by Robert Schumann.
Zlatomir Fung, an internationally noted cellist and first-prize Tchaikovsky Competition winner, will be the featured soloist for the Schumann cello concerto.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 7 in the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway.
Tickets are $40 and $55 and are available online at www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com or by calling the Aiken Symphony Orchestra office at 803-220-7251. Tickets will not be sold at the Etherredge Center. Tickets will be sold at the door depending on availability.
Fung is the first American in four decades, and the youngest musician ever, to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division in 2019. He is poised to become one of the preeminent cellists of our time, according to a news release from the symphony.
Fung performs with orchestras and in recital halls in all corners of North America. This performance marks his debut with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra.
“Scheherazade” is an orchestral suite, composed and first performed in 1888, that was inspired by the collection of largely Middle Eastern and Indian tales known as “The Thousand and One Nights,” or “The Arabian Nights,” according to the release.
The piece evokes an image of Scheherazade, the young wife of the Sultan Schahriar, who, convinced that all women are false and faithless, vowed to put to death each of his wives after the first nuptial night. But the Sultana Sheherazade saved her life by entertaining her lord with fascinating tales for a thousand and one nights.
The Sultan, consumed with curiosity, postponed from day to day the execution of his wife, and finally he repudiated his bloody vow entirely.
“Scheherazade” derives its themes from the evocative stories of characters, including Sinbad the Sailor and Ali Baba. The work, composed in four movements is traditionally described by its musical tableaux: 1. The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship; 2. The Kalandar Prince; 3. The Young Prince and The Young Princess; 4. Festival at Baghdad, The Sea, The Ship Breaks against a Cliff Surmounted by a Bronze Warrior.
“Scheherazade’s” composer, Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908), was born into a Russian noble family, and for much of his life he combined his composition and teaching with a career in the Russian military as an officer in the Russian Navy.
As a composer, he was considered a master of orchestration, according to the release. He was a member of an elite group of Russian composers known as “The Five,” or the “Mighty Handful.” He believed in developing a nationalistic style of classical music, employing Russian folk song and lore along with exotic harmonic, melodic and rhythmic elements in a practice known as musical orientalism.
“Die Fledermaus (The Bat)” is an operetta that premiered on April 5, 1874, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna. Its overture is in grand tradition established by Rossini and other composers of light opera. Its catchy, tuneful music mirrors the farcical, quick-paced action onstage and is paired with remarkably skillful orchestration, according to the release.
“Die Fledermaus'” composer, Strauss (1825-1899), was the son of noted Austrian composer Johann Strauss I. Despite disapproval by his father, he learned violin at an early age and studied counterpoint and harmony with contemporary, noted German composers.
Over his career, Strauss prolifically composed numerous operettas, waltzes, polkas, marches and quadrilles. Some of his best known works are the “Blue Danube” and “Tales from the Vienna Woods.”
Strauss eventually attained greater fame than his father and became the most popular waltz composer of the era, extensively touring Austria, Poland and Germany with his orchestra.
His story has been portrayed by Alfred Hitchcock in a 1934 production, “Waltzes from Vienna,” and Walt Disney, which aired as part of the “Wonderful World of Disney.” The 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey” features the “Blue Danube” waltz.
The “Cello Concerto Op. 129, A Minor” was composed by Schumann in 1850 at Dusseldorf. The work is in three movements that are played without pause. There are no breaks between any of the movements because Schumann abhorred receiving applause between movements.
Although the concerto is now performed with regularity, it was never performed during Schumann’s lifetime.
Despite Schumann’s short life (1810-1856), he attained a reputation as one of the greatest composers of the Romantic era.
A pianist, Schumann wrote exclusively for the piano in his early years. Later, he composed piano and orchestral works and many Leider, songs for voice and piano.
Schumann’s life as a composer was plagued with mental disorder, which was first manifested in 1833. Today he would have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
After a suicide attempt in 1854, he was admitted to a mental asylum and diagnosed with psychotic melancholia. He died of pneumonia two years later at the age of 46 without recovering from his mental illness.